Great Lakes Advocate
Great Lakes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Coolongolook facility helping to reduce landfill while recycling construction waste

RK
By Rick Kernick
Updated February 28 2024 - 9:44am, first published February 26 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A federally funded waste management depot at Coolongolook is helping to recycle used building materials and reduce landfill.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RK

Rick Kernick

Journalist

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.