Health Minister grilled about Manning Base Hospital redevelopment

NSW Minister for Health, Ryan Park was grilled about the seemingly stagnant stage two redevelopment of Manning Base Hospital during budget estimates on Thursday, February 22.
MLC, Amanda Cohn chaired the committee and asked questions on behalf of Member for Myall Lakes, Tanya Thompson to Mr Park.
"I put forward a series of questions through cabinet that I wanted to have raised and they decide what they want to ask and talk about," Mrs Thompson said.
"I was actually really pleased to see the chair's questions to (the minister), I thought they were very challenging and it gave an opportunity for there to be answers come forward about it," she said.
"There's a lot of questions that need to be answered, still, about what was raised."
Planning for the stage one redevelopment of Manning Base Hospital began in 2015 and it was completed in 2020.
Funding of $100 million for the stage two redevelopment was announced in 2020 when former member for Myall Lakes, the late Stephen Bromhead, said work was expected to begin in 2021 and he hoped for it to be completed by 2023.
The clinical services plan, which informs the redevelopment, was completed in mid-2021 but not released to the public.
In September 2022, the NSW Government recommitted the $100 million for the redevelopment previously promised by the Coalition government three and a half years prior.
According to the Hunter New England Local Health District (HNELHD) project page, the project is still in the design stage with the last update saying the schematic design was completed in August 2023.
Dr Cohn's first question to the minister: "When will stage two be completed?", followed her statement that Manning Base Hospital was "stuck between stage one and stage two of redevelopment and in really dire condition".
"I don't have a date," Mr Park said.
"Currently the project scope is being reviewed because of some of the cost escalations."
Mr Park said every infrastructure arm of government was facing escalation of costs by at least 13 per cent.
Dr Cohn said she was concerned about the cost of stage two, given the cost blowout of stage one and current cost pressures.
"I'm also really concerned about the scope being reviewed because that means that you can get a redevelopment that doesn't actually meet clinical need on the ground," she said.
Reference also was made to photos released during the week by rural health advocate, Jason Bendall of dilapidated and unsafe conditions at the hospital, including black mould, dust in air vents and peeling paint.
"What has actually been done to address those conditions in the short term?" Dr Cohn asked.
Mr Park talked around the issue, and referred the question to health infrastructure CEO, Rebecca Wark.
"Minister, because we are still in the planning phase of that project, the specific cleaning around the hospital is an operational issue between the local health district and potentially HealthShare," Ms Wark said.
"It's not a matter for Health Infrastructure at this stage,"
Dr Cohn then asked if it wasn't a matter for health infrastructure, which could answer the question about what was being done in the short term to rectify the issues?
Secretary of NSW Health, Susan Pearce asked what the specific issues were, and when told said she would take it up with the CEO of HNELHD.
When Member for Myall Lakes, Tanya Thompson became aware of the photos she immediately reached out to HNELHD, she said.
"They were already aware.
"They were scheduled to be repaired on the Tuesday following that; contractors had already been engaged to take care of the maintenance of that problem.
"It's not excusing it; if there's mould in any part of that hospital or there's dust in the aircon vents, it should be maintained to an acceptable standard, full stop, end of story. But they are across it."
Dr Bendall has read the transcripts of the budget estimates session and was pleased the questions were brought up.
"I am delighted to see any conversation happening in the parliament about Manning Base Hospital," he said.
"Unfortunately, the answers remain nebulous from the minister (through) to health infrastructure.
"It still gives the community, clinicians and patients no certainty as to when things will get better, given that we're five years down the track.
"I think the other confession, or admission, from the minister was that the amount of money isn't changing.
"The $100 million was never going to get the job done in 2018, so the funding envelope is the same but will be buying less and it's clearly inadequate to meet current needs."
