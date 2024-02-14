Great Lakes Advocate
Great Lakes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Outbreak: 'no-swim' warning after parasite spreads

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
February 14 2024 - 1:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Cases of cryptosporidiosis have hit their highest levels in nine years in Hunter-New England, amid a sharp rise of the disease across the state.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.