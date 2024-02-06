Cool change helps as Karuah blaze brought under control

COOLER conditions and the hard work of dozens of firefighters have brought the blaze burning near Karuah under control.
The bushfire burning in the Wallaroo State Forest between The Bucketts Way and Pacific Highway was contained at about 7pm on Monday evening.
The Bucketts Way has been opened to traffic, but residents in the area may continue to see small pockets of bushland burn out over the coming days and weeks, according to the NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS).
Firefighters were hopeful the change in weather on Tuesday would bring some relief to crews that had spent a third day battling the blaze in a state forest.
Overnight on Sunday RFS teams carried out back burning along The Bucketts Way, off the Pacific Highway, as part of their effort to control the Karuah bushfire.
The blaze had scorched more than 1090 hectares of the Wallaroo State Forest by Monday afternoon with hundreds of firefighters on scene.
Water bombing helicopters and planes were backing on-the-ground crews from above at the northern front of the fire.
A NSW RFS spokesman said easing conditions were expected over the coming days.
A high chance of rain and even a thunderstorm was expected this afternoon and evening, with cloudy conditions forecast.
The Greater Hunter returned to a moderate fire danger rating on Tuesday, with maximum temperatures in the low 30s, and will drop to the 20s on Wednesday, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
Crews remained in the area "mopping up and blacking out" hotspots and clearing any burnt trees that were a risk of falling onto the roadway.
Firefighters will continue to patrol the roadside so if drivers see firefighters and their vehicles, they have been urged to please slow down and obey advice.
People in areas south of Karuah - like Newcastle and the Central Coast - were warned that smoke may continue to be visible.
Strike teams from the Central Coast were tasked to Port Stephens to help, and brigades from across the region were called on as well to help with back burning, property protection and controlling the fire.
RFS crews have also been backed by members from National Parks and Wildlife Services and Forestry.
The blaze broke out on Saturday and has been referred to fire investigators, the Newcastle Herald can confirm.
Those near the Pacific Highway and The Bucketts Way at Karuah and Limeburners Creek should stay informed and follow their bushfire survival plans.
Keep up to date on the RFS website, or call the Bushfire Information Line on 1800 679 737.
If people live with respiratory conditions that may be affected by smoke, seek medical advice if necessary and take precautions like closing all windows.
Separately, a fire continued to burn in the Olney State Forest near Cessnock on Monday.
Crews from Forestry and the RFS are working together, with support from aircraft, to bring the fire under control. It could also send smoke over the Hunter.
The blaze remains at Advice level on Tuesday and has burnt eight hectares.
