Great Lakes Advocate
Great Lakes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Photos and Video
Review

Poignant comedy has real warmth

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
February 9 2024 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Sessa, left, Paul Giamatti and Da'Vine Joy Randolph in The Holdovers. Picture supplied
Dominic Sessa, left, Paul Giamatti and Da'Vine Joy Randolph in The Holdovers. Picture supplied

Recently I lamented the dearth of intelligent, mid-budget Hollywood movies in this blockbuster-obsessed cinematic world. The Holdovers is a welcome example of the kind of movie I meant.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Cerabona

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.