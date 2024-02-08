Poignant comedy has real warmth

Angus is a smart but rebellious student - he's been kicked out of multiple schools - and it seems like he and Paul are in for a miserable time together. But, as you probably guessed, with some prodding from the kindly Mary, the ice between them starts to thaw. Both teacher and student begin to let their guards down a little, adventures are had, and secrets are shared and kept. And they, and Mary, are the better for their time together.