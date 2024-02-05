Firefighters hope for weather relief as blaze rips through forest

FIREFIGHTERS are hoping a change in the weather will bring some relief to crews that have spent a third day battling a blaze in a state forest at Karuah.
Overnight on Sunday NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) teams carried out back burning along The Bucketts Way, off the Pacific Highway, as part of their effort to control the Karuah bushfire.
The blaze had scorched more than 1000 hectares of the Wallaroo State Forest by Monday afternoon and more than 50 firefighters remained at the scene.
Water bombing helicopters and planes were backing on-the-ground crews from above at the northern front of the fire.
An RFS spokesman confirmed the bushfire had not yet been completely contained on Monday afternoon but fire activity had been relatively low throughout the day.
The spokesman said there were hopes the fire could be under control this week with a change in the weather.
"We are expecting conditions to ease now over the coming days," he said.
There was a chance of some rain or even a thunderstorm on February 5, which would be favourable for firefighters.
The Greater Hunter was under a high fire danger rating again on Monday after a hot weekend, but it's set to drop down to a moderate level on Tuesday, when the top temperature is also expected to cool off.
The maximum for Tuesday is set to be in the low 30s before dropping to the 20s the next day, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
The Bucketts Way remained closed between the Pacific Highway and Limeburners Creek Road on Monday afternoon.
Crews remained in the area "mopping up and blacking out" hotspots and clearing any burnt trees that were a risk of falling onto the roadway.
All northbound lanes of the Pacific Highway had been cleared and the road had reopened by Monday after earlier closures.
Firefighters will continue to patrol the roadside so if drivers see firefighters and their vehicles, they have been urged to please slow down and obey advice.
People in areas south of Karuah were warned that smoke may continue to be visible.
Strike teams from the Central Coast were tasked to help, and brigades from across the region were called on as well to help with back burning, property protection and controlling the fire.
RFS crews have also been backed by members from National Parks and Wildlife Services and Forestry.
The blaze broke out on Saturday and has been referred to fire investigators.
Those near the Pacific Highway and The Bucketts Way at Karuah and Limeburners Creek should stay informed and follow their bushfire survival plans.
Keep up to date on the RFS website, or call the Bushfire Information Line on 1800 679 737.
If people live with respiratory conditions that may be affected by smoke, seek medical advice if necessary and take precautions like closing all windows.
Separately, a fire at Shallow Bay, Coomba Bay remains at advice level after burning about 330ha.
