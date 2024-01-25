Great Lakes Advocate
Great Lakes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Stroud welcomes scouts for 2024 Hunter and Coastal Corroboree

RK
By Rick Kernick
January 25 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Stroud is once again returning to its routine after being invaded by 550 Scouts and Leaders for the Hunter and Coastal Corroboree 2024.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RK

Rick Kernick

Journalist

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.