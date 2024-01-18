Search underway to locate missing man, items found at Ellenborough Falls

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing from Port Macquarie.
Andrew Lickley, aged 54, was last seen at a home on Kalinda Drive, Port Macquarie, about 5.15am on Tuesday, January 16.
When he failed to return home after attending the Wauchope area for work, officers from the Manning Great Lakes Police District were notified and commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.
As part of inquiries, police attended Ellenborough Falls at Elands about 10pm on January 16.
During a search of the area officers located a vehicle and mobile phone belonging to Andrew; however, he was not located.
On Wednesday and Thursday (January 18 and 19), local officers with the assistance of specialist NSW Police resources, SES, VRA, RFS and NSW Ambulance conducted a search of the area; however, Andrew has not been located.
Ellenborough Falls was closed to the public while emergency services searched the area over the past two days. The general public were advised to avoid the area.
The search will resume on Friday, January 19.
Family and police hold serious concerns for Andrew's welfare.
Andrew is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 185cm tall, of thin build, with short brown greying hair and blue eyes.
It is not known what he was wearing at the time.
Anyone who may have seen Andrew or has information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Port Macquarie police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
