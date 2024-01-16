Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Owners sell Great Aussie Bush Camp business to investment funds for $60m

January 16 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Great Aussie Bush Camp co-founder Brad Love. Image supplied
Great Aussie Bush Camp co-founder Brad Love. Image supplied

Tea Gardens-based, The Great Aussie Bush Camp has been sold to three investment funds for $60 million.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.