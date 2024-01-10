Great Lakes Advocate
Great Lakes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Sienna is a physie star on the rise

RK
By Rick Kernick
Updated January 11 2024 - 8:43am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A member of Taree Great Lakes Physical Culture Club is showing the kind of form that has her earmarked as a future champion of the sport.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RK

Rick Kernick

Journalist

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.