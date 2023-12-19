Severe storm warning for Mid-Coast

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe storm warning for parts of the Mid-Coast.
The bureau reports a trough extending from north west NSW through central parts of the state is generating severe thunderstorms in a hot and humid environment ahead of a strengthening upper trough.
Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours.
Locations which may be affected include Narrabri, Bulahdelah, Wee Waa, Barraba, Bellata and Bendemeer.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500.
The next warning is due to be issued by 4:30 pm.
Warnings are also available through TV and Radio broadcasts, the Bureau's website at www.bom.gov.au or call 1300 659 210. The Bureau and State Emergency Service would appreciate warnings being broadcast regularly.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.