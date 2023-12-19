Letter: Shopper angered by abandoned trolleys

I don't know why I am writing this letter because the people to whom I am referring will either not read it and those who do probably could not give a tinker's cuss as to the cause of my frustration.
I am referring to those couldn't-care-less types who are too lazy to return their shopping trolleys to the trolley bays and leave them scattered about the car park area at Stockland Forster. And also, to those irresponsible people who think it is okay to leave shopping trolleys on the footpaths in the wider locale away from the shopping centre.
Inconsiderate apathy is the new COVID and it is spreading faster than a rat up a drain pipe.
To their credit, Stockland management have recently installed more trolley return bays. Unfortunately, this has not improved the trolley return situation one iota.
The local management could play a more proactive role in this matter in several ways:
1. Employ more trolley collectors,
2. Improve the supposed laser-locking mechanism on the trolleys wheels,
3. Or better still, install a coin or token return mechanism on all their trolleys. While some shoppers will irk at such a change, like the recent introduction of bringing your own shopping bags to the stores, in time they will get used to the change and adapt.
Supermarkets might baulk at the cost to install the return mechanism on their trolleys, but the cost would be largely off-set by not needing so many trolley-collecting staff in the car park and contractors who, (periodically), collect trolleys in the wider areas. Plus the cost saving of not having to replace trolleys that will no longer go 'walkabout'.
I would ask that all right-thinking residents reading this please do not leave the correcting of this increasing unwanted trend of 'trolley litter' to a lone crusader. Join the bandwagon, contact whoever you believe will help the cause.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.