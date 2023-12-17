Great Lakes Advocate
Beach plea after rip death

By Damon Cronshaw
December 18 2023 - 8:38am
A sixth beach drowning in Port Stephens this year has prompted lifesavers to warn people not to swim outside of patrolled times, especially those without surf knowledge.

Local News

