Maps and brochures remain the top visitor inquiries at both MidCoast Council visitor information centres in Forster and Gloucester.
The scenic drives brochure, which contains a full regional map, continues to be the most popular brochure, and has been reprinted to enhance usability.
This information was shared with councillors attending the November ordinary meeting by economic development project officer, Lianna Koller.
Forster visitor results increased seasonally, driven by beach permit sales and inquiries for whale watching cruises, but it was down marginally year-on-year (YOY), Ms Koller reported.
Gloucester was down from a strong previous quarter, but also visitor numbers were down marginally YOY, she said.
In the two months from July to September Forster staff handled 2968 inquiries, while in Gloucester there were 3278 inquiries.
"Gloucester Visitor Ideas Centre handles significantly more inquiries from larger groups who rely on advice provided by destination services staff (camping locations, things to do, directions, road conditions, park access etc)."
Ms Koller told councillors mobile visitor idea points - or pop ups - at highway rest areas were working well, while 20 'permanent' mobile visitor idea points were located across the region with 18 in the Manning Valley and two in Tea Gardens.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.