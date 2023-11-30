Nabiac residents can expect some power outages as Essential Energy crews undertake maintenance work in December.
With hotter temperatures predicted in the coming months, the electricity network can be placed under pressure as people try to stay cool.
To help keep it working safely and to maintain reliability, work will be completed on December 5 and 19, conditions permitting, near the eastern end of Nabiac Street.
Crews will be working on and replacing power poles, powerlines, cross-arms and completing general maintenance on the main overhead electricity network.
Some Nabiac residents will be affected by the outages, made necessary to keep our crews and community members safe.
Affected customers will be sent advance notifications advising of the date/s and times of any planned power outage.
A Essential Energy spokesperson said due to the large scale of the work, there had been extensive planning to minimise impacts on the community.
While the works will assist with power reliability during peak periods, customers can help relieve some of the pressure by implementing simple energy-saving measures during hot weather.
Energy-saving tips as well as how Essential Energy manages the electricity network during heatwave conditions can be viewed at essentialenergy.com.au/at-home/heatwaves-and-power-supply
