Can you help Manning Great Lakes Police District officers locate Toby McEvoy?
Police are appealing for public assistance to locate 32-year-old Toby who is man on an outstanding warrant in both the Taree and Forster areas.
He is wanted by virtue of an outstanding warrant for domestic violence offences.
Toby is believed to frequent Forster-Tuncurry and surrounding areas and may also be in and around the Taree area.
Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen this man, or has information of his whereabouts, to call Forster police on 65551299, Taree police on 55948299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au
Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.