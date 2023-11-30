Great Lakes Advocate
Thursday, 30 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

MidCoast Council consults community on draft Koala Strategy

By Staff Reporters
November 30 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MidCoast Council is seeking community input on draft koala strategy. Picture by Peter Goonan.
MidCoast Council is seeking community input on draft koala strategy. Picture by Peter Goonan.

MidCoast Council is seeking community feedback on a strategy to guide the conservation, recovery and long-term management of koala populations in the region, with three community sessions to be held next week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.