Great Lakes Advocate
Thursday, 30 November 2023
MidCoast Council and RFS strategies for surviving bushfires

By Staff Reporters
November 29 2023 - 10:00am
RFS warns residents to be ready for bushfires this summer
MidCoast Council is urging all residents to act on messages from the NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) to prepare for bushfires this summer.

