Wilson was just 17 when he made his first grade debut under captain-coach Daryl Palmer in 1980. He played out his career with the Tigers apart from one season when he captain-coached Wingham Hotel in the Group Three Saturday League. He represented North Coast in 1983 when the division made the final of the Country Championship for the first time and was a member of Wingham's premier side of 1989. He retired after captain-coaching Wingham to the grand final in 1992.