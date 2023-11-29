Great Lakes Advocate
Thursday, 30 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Honouring Murdered Women in Taree tribute to women killed by domestic violence

By Julia Driscoll
November 29 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
"Angel" Maggie Young, honouring women murdered by domestic violence in an event at Fotheringham Park, Taree. Picture supplied.
"Angel" Maggie Young, honouring women murdered by domestic violence in an event at Fotheringham Park, Taree. Picture supplied.

Six women in 10 days - that's how many women were murdered in acts of domestic violence in Australian in October alone.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.