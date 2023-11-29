Great Lakes Advocate
Swimming NSW Long Course Championships, Coffs Harbour.

By Mick McDonald
November 30 2023 - 5:00am
Forster's Sophie Scislo won the 14 years girls championship at the Swimming North Coast Long Course titles held at Coffs Harbour.
Forster finished with two age champions at the Swimming NSW Long Course Championships held at Coffs Harbour.

