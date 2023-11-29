Forster finished with two age champions at the Swimming NSW Long Course Championships held at Coffs Harbour.
Hamish Carmichael was the 12-years boy champion and Sophie Scislo in the 14-years girls.
This was the highlight of what was a strong meet for the club.
Hamish won the 100 metre freestyle and 50m breast-stroke, where he clocked a personal best (PB). He was second in the 50m backstroke and third in the 100m butterfly.
He also recorded PBs in the 100m breast-stroke, the 100m backstroke and the 200m individual medley.
Sophie gained first placings in the 50m butterfly and 50m freestyle and second in the 100m backstroke and 200m individual medley on the opening day,
She backed up this with a win in the 100m freestyle and 100m butterfly, a second in the 50m backstroke while she also had a PB for the 50m breast-stroke.
Hamish was the club's top point scorer for the meet with 289 followed by Eva Keen with 253 and Sophie 250. The club also had success in the relays.
The event is part of the criteria for the selection in area development squads.
Meanwhile Forster Aquatic Club swimmer, Kiara Gaul was among the medals at the State Special Olympics at Warringah Aquatic Centre.
Kiara finished with a first placing, two seconds along with a silver medal for the relay.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.