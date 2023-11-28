Great Lakes Advocate
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Wallaby, Andrew Kellaway has vowed to help put an end to Australia's sharp decline in world rugby union standings

By Phil Wilkins
November 28 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wallaby utility back Andrew Kellaway flanked by Forster Dolphins officials, Phil Wilkins and Baz Everingham. Picture Forster Dolphins
Wallaby utility back Andrew Kellaway flanked by Forster Dolphins officials, Phil Wilkins and Baz Everingham. Picture Forster Dolphins

OUTSTANDING Wallaby utility back, Andrew Kellaway, vowed to help put an end to Australia's sharp decline in world rugby union standings with the next generation of international players at a Forster Tuncurry Dolphins function at Peter Barclay Field.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.