Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Council

The boy child puts his head down as the rain eases water worries

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
November 28 2023 - 12:00pm
Dry conditions have eased following wide-spread rain across the Mid-Coast. Picture Shutterstock.
Dry conditions have eased following wide-spread rain across the Mid-Coast. Picture Shutterstock.

Recent rainfall and an easing of the El Nino (boy child) weather event could help ease the need to introduce water restrictions across the MidCoast Council area - at lease until later in the summer.

