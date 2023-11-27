Sections of beach to be closed for work

Some sections of Forster Main beach will be closed off to the public in early December to allow for work to be undertaken
From December 4-7, between 7am and 6pm daily, crews will be working to reduce sand levels and reprofile the beach in preparation for the north-eastern winds this summer and the influx of beach users during the school holiday period.
The majority of the beach will remain open with different sections closed off at times during the four days to allow machinery and crews to complete the work.
MidCoast Council staff will be on hand for the duration to help direct beach users to appropriate beach access.
Access along the promenade and parking in the area will not be affected during this time.
