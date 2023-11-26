Great Lakes Advocate
Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Council

The three areas are in Smiths Lake, Tuncurry and the Cattai Wetlands/Big Swamp

Jeanene Duncan
Jeanene Duncan
November 27 2023
From operational to community, council re-classifies conservation reserves
Councillors have agreed with a recommendation to re-classify three conservation reserves from operational to community.

