Back during the 2018-19 swimming season Swimming North Coast made a decision to cut qualifying times and introduce a division two for the long course championships.
This change enabled swimmers affected by the new qualifying times had a championship which catered for them.
The qualifying championships were this year held at Maclean in the north and Gloucester in the south on November 11.
Some of these swimmers gained qualifying times for division one.
This weekend, November 25-26, 277 swimmers from 20 clubs will journey to Coffs Harbour for the long course championships.
The top four clubs with entries are Coffs Harbour (72), Alstonville (36) and Macksville (27), while swimmers will also come from Bellingen, Casino, Crescent Head, Dorrigo, Forster, Gloucester, Grafton, Kingscliff, Laurieton, Lismore Workers, Maclean, Port Macquarie, Sawtell, Stroud, Taree, Twin Towns and Wauchope.
National swimmers from Forster Joel Fleming, Evan Keen, Kaitlin Perry, Sophie Lee and Sophie Scisio will join fellow national athletes, Harry Kilburn, Aidian Arnison, Lachlan Trease, Hayden Winney and Abbey Yourell,Alstonville, Jack Leeson, Courtney Clark, Millie Edwards, Nick Alford, Holly Becker, Rose-Anne Herden MC, Amelia Moore MC and Sara Bergen MC, Coffs Harbour, Claire McIntosh, MC Laurieton, Kiera Hetherington, Leach Pickvance Bailey Whitton, Declan Sutton, Keely Smith and Ethan Blockey MC Macksville, Sebastian Webster MC Lachlan Webster, William Bradshaw and Caitlin McDonald, Stroud, Wauchope Jean Morgan MC. Jett Burke Maclean, Bellingen Caleb Dayken.
These championships should prove to be very exciting with the swimmers finally getting to race each other.
As with division two, competing in these championships make the swimmers eligible for the area development squads.
Each day starts at 9am.
Good luck to all swimmers.
