Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Hunter Primary Health Network releases five-year strategic plan

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
November 22 2023 - 12:00pm
Hunter Central Coast Primary Health Network chief executive Richard Nankervis. Picture by Marina Neil
Hunter Central Coast Primary Health Network chief executive Richard Nankervis. Picture by Marina Neil

A five-year health plan for the Hunter New England and Central Coast sector aims to increase the number of GPs and improve equity of access to primary care services.

