The proposed e-scooter trial at Forster-Tuncurry is back on track after Beam, Australia's largest shared micro-mobility operator, announced it would partner with MidCoast Council.
Earlier this month the previous provider, Bird pulled out of the Australian market following insurance 'issues'.
The planned start date for the trial is now Friday, December 8.
Beam has operations in every state and territory.
With the planning stages well advanced, Beam stepped in at late notice to ensure the 12-month pilot program would still go ahead.
Beam will hold a free safety workshop at John Wright Park on Saturday, December 2 between 10am-1pm.
Everyone is welcome to attend the trial, learn more about e-scooters and take a ride.
People aged 16 years and older will be able to hop on a shared e-scooter in the trial zone that links the foreshore with shops, holiday parks, tourist attractions and the local TAFE campus.
Riders in Forster-Tuncurry will be able to unlock and use e-scooters by downloading Beam's app-based service.
The e-scooters include geofencing technology that can control where e-scooters are ridden and how fast they can travel, as well as enabling riders to receive a discount when they return their e-scooter to a designated parking zone.
The e-scooters will only be allowed on shared pathways and roads within the trial area.
Beam will deploy its fleet of purple e-scooters, featuring safety-first technology to support both rider safety and that of other road users, including GPS tracking, geofencing and speed limiting technology to ensure safe integration into the city's transport network.
We're thrilled to be partnering with MidCoast Council to deliver the city's first shared micromobility operations, and to bring our industry leading e-scooters to the region.- Beam general manager (ANZ), Tom Cooper
The e-scooters will also feature tip-resistant dual kickstands, front suspension, triple brakes, phone holders, a bluetooth-locked helmet, and swappable batteries.
High precision geofencing will be in place, ensuring riders remain inside the approved e-scooter operational zones, and swift action as the rider moves between zones with differing restrictions such as 'slow zones', where speed is automatically slowed, and 'no parking zones'.
"We're thrilled to be partnering with MidCoast Council to deliver the city's first shared micromobility operations, and to bring our industry leading e-scooters to the region," Beam general manager (ANZ), Tom Cooper said.
"Over 10 million shared e-scooter and e-bike trips have been taken on Beams all across the country, with data from our other Australian operations showing a shift from cars to a preference for e-scooters for shorter trips under five kilometres," he said.
"As we prepare to commence our operations in Forster-Tuncurry, we are committed to forming partnerships with local community members and organisations, and engaging in discussions around the safe operation of e-scooters to ensure the safety of riders, pedestrians and other road users.
"We know e-scooters are new to the community, and we are committed to working closely with the local community to ensure riders know their responsibilities when on an e-scooter.
"We are confident that our experience across other Australian markets will ensure operations are a success."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.