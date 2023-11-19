Some households can expect power interruptions as Essential Energy crews work on significant maintenance work across the Mid-Coast over the next two weeks.
Between November 21-30 November, crews will be working on and replacing numerous power poles, removing sections of redundant powerlines, upgrading key supporting equipment and completing general maintenance on the overhead electricity network in various locations.
Power outages will be necessary for some customers in Blueys Beach, Boolambayte, Boomerang Beach, Bulahdelah, Bungwahl, Charlotte Bay, Coolongolook, Coomba Bay, Coomba Park, Elizabeth Beach, Mayers Flat, Pacific Palms, Seal Rocks, Shallow Bay, Smiths Lake, Tarbuck Bay, Topi Topi, Whoota and surrounding areas.
"We will be bringing in crews from other depot locations to assist local crews to complete the work in the shortest timeframe safety will allow," Mid North Coast operations manager, Rob Ridley said.
"Due to the large machinery needed, traffic flow will be impacted in various locations, with parts of The Lakes Way heavily affected between November 21-23."
Outage times will vary between affected customers who will be sent separate notifications advising of the date/s and times of associated power outages.
Customers can view power outage information, including outage tips at essentialenergy.com.au/
