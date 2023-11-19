Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Significant electricity maintenance across MidCoast region

By Saff Reporters
Updated November 20 2023 - 10:14am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Essential Energy electricity maintenance late November. Picture supplied
Essential Energy electricity maintenance late November. Picture supplied

Some households can expect power interruptions as Essential Energy crews work on significant maintenance work across the Mid-Coast over the next two weeks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.