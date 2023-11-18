Great Lakes Advocate
Forestry Corp to pay $500,000 after removal of trees at Coopernook State Forest

By Staff Reporters
November 19 2023 - 7:00am
Illegal removing of trees in a riparian zone in Coopernook State Forest. Picture EPA.
Forestry Corporation of NSW must pay $500,000 towards four environmental projects in a legally binding Enforceable Undertaking with the NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) following the alleged illegal harvesting of 17 protected trees in Coopernook State Forest.

