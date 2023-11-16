Diamond Beach RFS volunteer dies fighting fire near Walgett

Great Lakes Advocate
Captain Leo Fransen named as RFS volunteer who died fighting Walgett fire

By Sarah Falson
Updated November 17 2023 - 10:39am, first published 10:24am
Captain Leo Fransen from the Diamond Beach Rural Fire Brigade has been named as the NSW RFS volunteer who died fighting the Hudson Fire in the Walgett LGA on Thursday, November 16.

