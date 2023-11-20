One of the sure signs that the festive season is fast approaching is the annual Christmas Toy Ride.
The year 2023 sees the ride organised by the Manning Valley Ulysses Club happening on Sunday, December 3, starting at 11am gathering at Primrose Street, Wingham.
For those wanting to view the riders and applaud their efforts, the ride will head down Wingham Road towards Taree.
At the intersection of Wingham Road and Muldoon Street, bikes will turn left and follow Muldoon and Cooper Streets and join Manning River Drive. Riders will proceed through Cundletown to the M1 flyover, then head down the M1 towards Taree, turning left onto Old Bar Road and following it to the ride's conclusion at the Old Bar Tavern.
The charity the ride is supporting in 2023 is "Hope in a Suitcase", who provide suitcases filled with essential items for kids in foster care.
Last year more than 60 bikes participated.
The cost to participate is $20 including a patch. Enquiries to Stephen Donnelly 0458 240 351.
Road Ramblings is heard weekly right across the country on Christian and community radio, also on Facebook and on our website. Road Ramblings now is a Spotify podcast as well.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.