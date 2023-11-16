The Swimming North Coast division two championships were held at two venues, over one day last Saturday, November 11.
In the south, the event was hosted by Gloucester with clubs from Forster, Macksville, Port Macquarie, Stroud, Taree and Wauchope attending the meet.
Further north, clubs from Alstonville, Casino, Coffs Harbour, Grafton, Kingscliff, Lismore Workers, Maclean and Yamba travelled to Maclean.
The one-day, two venue event attracted 112 Swimming North Coast competitors, along with four visitors from Newcastle.
Results from both events were tallied together with Coffs Harbour claiming the top point score, followed by Gloucester and Taree.
These championships allow competitors who cannot at this stage qualify for division one a chance at medals and give them to opportunity to qualify for the division at a later stage.
Along with these championships qualifying events will be held at Coffs Harbour on November 25-26 to allow division one swimmers to better their entry times or qualify for more events.
Results for Forster swimmers:
