Great Lakes Advocate
Saturday, 18 November 2023
Pet of the Week

Updated November 17 2023 - 9:28am, first published 8:30am
Sweet Blossom was abandoned at Sweet Pea a month ago.
Blossom is a four and a half-year old Great Dane cross who has the sweetest and most gentle nature.

