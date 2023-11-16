Blossom is a four and a half-year old Great Dane cross who has the sweetest and most gentle nature.
She has been a 'temporary' resident with Sweet Pea Animal Hospital and Rescue for little more than a month after being dropped off as a 'stray'.
However, her carers have since discovered she was abandoned at the Forster-based vet clinic.
She is great around kids and likes other doggies.
She would make a great companion to snuggle up with or take on adventures.
She loves to cuddle.
