Great Lakes Advocate
Friday, 17 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Club Old Bar/Club (Taree) West has taken over as the group's backer.

MM
By Mick McDonald
November 17 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Group Three Rugby League chief executive Mal Drury.
Group Three Rugby League chief executive Mal Drury.

GROUP Three Rugby League has a new major sponsor.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.