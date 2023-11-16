Great Lakes Advocate
Friday, 17 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

The final of the Zone 11 bowls reserve pairs produced a cracker of a finish.

By Noel James
November 16 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Tuncurry Beach combination of Ian Hampson and Steve Mauger are the Zone 11 pairs champions. They head to the state finals in March.
The Tuncurry Beach combination of Ian Hampson and Steve Mauger are the Zone 11 pairs champions. They head to the state finals in March.

THE final of the Zone 11 bowls reserve pairs produced a cracker of a finish.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.