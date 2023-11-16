THE final of the Zone 11 bowls reserve pairs produced a cracker of a finish.
This was between Allan Hughes and Gary Nelson, Forster and Ian Hampson and Steve Mauger, Tuncurry Beach.
The very early lead was with Tuncurry who led 4-1 after 4 ends.
Forster scored 1,3,1 and 1 to lead 7-4 after eight and they held onto a lead until end 14 when Tuncurry scored a two to edge in front 10-9.
Forster hit back with a three to regain the lead, only for Tuncurry to score a two and a one, and we're back to one shot in it at 13-12, and just the last end to play.
The shot changed several times during this end.
Tuncurry held shot, but then Allan Hughes just drew the shot about 30cm behind the jack.
The game was tied, with the skips to play their last two bowls.
Mauger missed with his first, but Nelson rolled another of their bowls up hold two and game.
With his last bowl Mauger played with some weight.
He made contact with the jack, onto the shot bowl and bounced forward, Tuncurry held shot and game.
Gary played his last bowl just a little over the draw, trailed the jack for one shot and tied the game 13-13.
Halfway through the extra end Forster held shot. Hampson, with his third bowl, drew the absolute shot and Tuncurry won 14-13.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.