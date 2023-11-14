Great Lakes Advocate
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Great Lakes will be at home to Wingham next Saturday

November 14 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Great Lakes opener Dean Bensch sets off for a single during the T1 clash against Taree United at Tuncurry.
Great Lakes opener Dean Bensch sets off for a single during the T1 clash against Taree United at Tuncurry.

GREAT Lakes didn't make enough runs to pressure the formidable Taree United batting line-up in the T1 cricket clash at Tuncurry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.