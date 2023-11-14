GREAT Lakes didn't make enough runs to pressure the formidable Taree United batting line-up in the T1 cricket clash at Tuncurry.
United's defeat of Great Lakes at Tuncurry last Saturday and Gloucester's upset win over Wingham at Gloucester has relegated the Dolphins to fourth.
Great Lakes again paid the price for a disappointing batting performance.
The visitor's captain, Josh Ferris called correctly at the toss and sent Great Lakes into bat. Lakes made 136 in 36 overs.
The Dolphins were reasonably placed at 3/63 after opener, Brandon Townsend (24) made a solid contribution. However, the batters struggled from there. Liam Simpson top scored with 30 but lacked support.
Youngster, Jake Herivel struck an early blow for the Dolphins when he dismissed United opener Lawrie Weeks for two with four on the board.
United didn't have it all their own way in the run chase and were six down when they finally scored the winning runs. Opener, Matt Collier held the innings together with a stoic 56 with two boundaries and a six. MInett made 25.
Herivel claimed 2/15 from 5.3 overs for Great Lakes while David Webster took 2/12.
Great Lakes will be at home to Wingham next Saturday. There's three games remaining before the Christmas break.
United leads the table on 24 from Wingham 18, Gloucester 12 and Great Lakes four.
Meanwhile, competition leaders Bulahdelah continued their winning ways in T2.
Skipper, Noel Matheson won the toss and sent Taree West Thunder into bat in the clash at Bulahdelah. Thunder made 6/114 from their 40 overs, with the Bulahdelah bowlers sharing the wickets.
Noel and Charlie Matheson then teamed up for a 71 run unbeaten partnership as Bulahdelah secured the win for the loss of two wickets. Noel made 53, Charlie 22.
Batters struggled in the clash between Old Bar Eggins and Pacific Palms at the Chris Dempsey Field at Old Bar. Palms won the toss and elected to bat but crashed to be 6/11 at one point. Rearguard action by Simon Strutt, who scored 38, held bolster the tally to 84.
Old Bar was in early trouble at 4/12, but veteran Anthony Turner clubbed an unbeaten 60 to steer them to the line for the loss of six wickets. Turner scored a century the previous week.
Caleb Grimshaw took 3/31 for Palms and Matt Glover 2/21.
Cameron Thies scored 35 not out for Great Lakes in the clash against Taree United at Lake Street. However, he lacked support as the Dolphins were rolled for 81. Skipper, Tom Whitbread with 13 was the only other batter to make double figures.
Daniel Hitchings finished with 2/2 for Great Lakes in United's run chase, however, the visitors lost just three wickets in scoring the necessary runs.
