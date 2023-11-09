Great Lakes Advocate
Council

The 12-month trial was due to begin on November 15

November 9 2023 - 6:00pm
E-scooter provider, Bird, has pulled the plug on a 12-month trial in Forster Tuncurry. Picture pixabay.
E-scooter provider, Bird, has pulled the plug on a 12-month trial in Forster Tuncurry. Picture pixabay.

A planned e-scooter trial in Forster-Tuncurry has been put on hold after the provider pulled the plug on the project at the 'last minute'.

Local News

