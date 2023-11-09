A planned e-scooter trial in Forster-Tuncurry has been put on hold after the provider pulled the plug on the project at the 'last minute'.
The 12-month trial was due to begin on November 15
However, MidCoast Council, which was conducting the trial was confident of finding another provider before the Christmas-school holiday break.
According to sources, the provider US-based Bird, has pulled all its operations from Australia due to insurance issues.
MidCoast Council infrastructure and engineering services director, Robert Scott, said the door was open for another operator to come in and run the program.
"The majority of the planning work is already done so we're confident another operator can come in and pick up where Bird left off," Mr Scott said.
"We are working to secure another operator to deliver the shared e-scooter trial as soon as possible and will keep the community updated," he said.
