Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

Man arrested over Heddon Greta shooting murder of Zachery Davies-Scott

Jessica Brown
By Jessica Brown
October 31 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

UPDATE:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Brown

Jessica Brown

Digital Editor

Jessica began her journalism career in 2009 as a cadet at The Port Stephens Examiner before moving to London for a two-year stint working in magazines and digital publishing. The Lake Macquarie local returned to Australia where she took up a reporting role at The Maitland Mercury. She worked across several rounds including local council, police and property before moving into digital journalism and joining the team at The Newcastle Herald in 2017.

Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.