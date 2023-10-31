UPDATE:
A 25-year-old man has been charged with murder following his arrest in Boomerang Beach earlier today, Tuesday, October 31.
After being taken to Forster Police Station he was refused bail and appeared before Taree Local Court today.
Homicide detectives charged the man following an investigation into a home invasion and fatal shooting in the Hunter region last year.
About 10.50pm on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, emergency services were called to Traders Way at Heddon Greta, about 20 kilometres east of Cessnock, following reports a man had been shot.
NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the man; however, he died at the scene.
He was 25-year-old Zachery 'Zac' Davies-Scott, known to many in the area as 'Donnie'.
State Crime Command's Homicide Squad took charge of the investigation under Strike Force Roslyn, with assistance provided from officers attached to the Hunter Valley Police District and Northern Region.
Police were told a group of people allegedly forced entry to the Heddon Greta home before Mr Davies-Scott was fatally shot in what is believed to be a home invasion gone wrong.
A 52-year-old woman also sustained minor injuries attempting to fight off the alleged attackers.
Other family members home at the time, including two children aged two and four years and Mr Davies-Scott's pregnant partner, witnessed the incident, but were uninjured.
The group allegedly left the scene in a white SUV that was seen travelling on Main Road, Heddon Greta, shortly after the incident.
In February 2023, strike force detectives seized a white 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander from a street in Boolaroo near Newcastle.
Following further extensive inquiries, about 6am today strike force detectives executed a search warrant in Boomerang Beach where they arrested a 25-year-old man.
Investigations under Strike Force Roslyn are continuing.
EARLIER:
A MAN has been arrested over the shooting murder of Zachery 'Zac' Davies-Scott in Heddon Greta.
Strike force detectives executed a search warrant in Boomerang Beach this morning, Tuesday, October 31, where they arrested a 25-year-old man.
He was taken to Forster police station, where he is expected to be charged with murder.
Mr Davies-Scott - a 25-year-old man known locally as 'Donnie' - was at his Traders Way home just before 11pm on December 27, 2022 when a group of people stormed the house and shot him dead.
He died in front of his pregnant fiancé, with his two small children, parents and grandparents in the home.
A 52-year-old woman also sustained minor injuries attempting to fight off the alleged attackers.
The State Crime Command's Homicide Squad and Hunter Valley Police District detectives launched an investigation into the murder.
In February they launched an appeal for information about a white SUV seen in the area, which was believed to be linked to the shooting.
The vehicle was caught on CCTV being driven erratically on Main Road at Heddon Greta just after the fatal attack.
Homicide Squad commander Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty told reporters police believed Mr Davies-Scott's death was linked to his drug activities.
"Whatever Zac may have been involved with, he didn't deserve to be shot dead in his home," he said in February.
"This was a home where his parents were, his grandparents were - he had two toddlers aged three and four in the house at the time - and he died with his pregnant fiance witnessing his death.
"The parents are decent people - and the grandparents - who have seen something horrendous. They've seen their son shot in [his] own home.
"This is a really difficult investigation but we're determined to be in the Hunter for as long as it takes."
Inquiries are ongoing.
