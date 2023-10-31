Great Lakes Advocate
The property last sold in 2018 for $689,000.

Julia Driscoll
By Julia Driscoll
Updated October 31 2023 - 4:45pm
The back of the house at 80 Bullocky Way, Failford. Picture supplied.
A 4.05 hectare (approximately 10 acres) property at Failford has fetched a cool $2 million recently, setting a new record for the area.

Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.

Local News

