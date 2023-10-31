A 4.05 hectare (approximately 10 acres) property at Failford has fetched a cool $2 million recently, setting a new record for the area.
Managing agent LJ Hooker Taree sales consultant, Justin Atkins said the next highest sale price in the Failford area was $1,550,000 three years ago.
There was a lot of interest in the property, and surprisingly, given the price, most of the genuine interest was from local people, Mr Atkins said.
"Each open home I was getting seven or eight groups through," he said.
We probably had 30-35 people look at it.
"I was quite surprised myself because I thought, you're trying to sell something here for $2 million when the highest sale price is $1.5 million.
"You just expect that sometimes a cashed-up Sydney buyer will come and but no, it was actually a local."
The property last sold in 2018 for $689,000.
That time it was bought by a Sydney buyer, who demolished the original red brick house and did a total rebuild in 2021.
It also has a three-car garage, a three-bay shed, and a Tesla battery back-up for the solar power.
One very unusual addition to the house is a built-in dry cleaner for clothes in the wardrobe.
When asked why the property attracted such a price and such a lot of interest, Mr Atkins said the feedback he had was it was a flat, level 10 acre block, with subdivision potential.
It also has town water and sewer.
"And the fact that it's a two-year-old house," Mr Atkins said.
"It was a really, really good quality build."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.