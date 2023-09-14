Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

'Walk for Yes' events at Martin Bridge, Taree and Forster-Tuncurry bridge.

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 14 2023 - 4:13pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Forster Tuncurry bridge. Picture Judy Butler.
Forster Tuncurry bridge. Picture Judy Butler.

Residents are being invited to walk across Taree and Forster-Tuncurry bridges this Sunday, September 17 as part of the national 'Walk for Yes'.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.