Residents are being invited to walk across Taree and Forster-Tuncurry bridges this Sunday, September 17 as part of the national 'Walk for Yes'.
The local events are designed to give Manning Valley and Great Lakes residents the opportunity to show support for recognising Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders in the Australian Constitution by establishing a Voice to Parliament.
This would be the result of a successful 'yes' vote on Saturday, October 14.
At Forster, people will gather in John Holland Park at 1.45pm before setting off at 2pm to cross the bridge to Tuncurry's John Wright Park.
Participants will walk back across the bridge, finishing at John Holland Park.
On Saturday, September 16 referendum supporters will hold a pop-up information booth at Forster Main Beach from 9-11am, while on Monday, September 18 an information booth will be set up at the Neighbourhood Centre in Short Street Forster from 9-11am.
At Taree, people from across the district will gather at Fotheringham Park before setting off at 10am, walking across the Martin Bridge and a short distance along Manning River Drive.
Participants will then retrace their steps, completing the walk at Fotheringham Park.
I'm Walking for Yes because we get better outcomes when we listen to people, and make decisions based on their local knowledge - it's a practical step that will make a difference for us all.- Helen Holliday
Both walks will cover a distance of about two kilometres.
"I'm Walking for Yes because we get better outcomes when we listen to people, and make decisions based on their local knowledge - it's a practical step that will make a difference for us all," health care worker Helen Holliday said.
"I'm Walking for Yes because a successful referendum will bring together 65,000 years of Indigenous culture with Australia's 122-year-old constitution," retired local teacher, Caroline Byrne said.
It's a simple proposition to unite old and new," she said.
"We're walking for Yes as a young family because we want to show our support in building a better future for all Australians," engineer Erica Thornton said.
The weather for Sunday, September 17 is forecast to be warm at close to 30 degrees, so participants are urged wear hats and sunscreen on the day, and to carry water.
Walk for Yes participants can email manning4yes23@gmail.com or have a look at the 'Manning Valley for Yes23' Facebook page. They can also register on www.yes23.com.au/walk_for_yes
UPCOMING:
Referendum supporters also will have information available at the Tuncurry Town Market, John Wright Park, from 8am-1pm on Saturday, September 23; Pacific Palms Market, Sunday, September 24, 8am-1pm; Nabiac Market, September 30, 8am-1pm; Black Head Bazaar, October 1, 8am-1pm; Forster Neighbourhood Centre, October 2, 11am-1pm and the Forster Town Market, October 8, 8am-1pm.
