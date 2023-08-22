Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News
Council

Sally Stutsel lends a helping hand in the regeneration of an Australian native animal that was once considered extinct.

By Staff Writers
Updated August 23 2023 - 7:33am, first published August 22 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MidCoast Council catchment officer, Sally Stutsel releases bridled nail-tail wallaby (Onychogalea fraenata) back into the wild. Picture supplied.
MidCoast Council catchment officer, Sally Stutsel releases bridled nail-tail wallaby (Onychogalea fraenata) back into the wild. Picture supplied.

You would be hard pressed to find someone else in the community as passionate about conserving Australian wildlife as Sally Stutsel.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.