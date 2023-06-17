Not-for-profit conservation organisation, Aussie Ark has welcomed seven new eastern quolls into the breeding program at its Barrington Tops facility.
The quolls, sourced from three different sanctuaries in Tasmania, represent a mix of males and females, displaying the iconic black and fawn coats that make them so unique.
Ranging in age from one to three years old, they have reached the prime breeding stage, offering hope for the survival of their species.
May and June is peak breeding season for this carnivorous marsupial. The seven quolls join Aussie Ark's Species Recovery Unit, where their pairing is based on complex science involving DNA and genetics' mapping.
Aussie Ark curator, Kelly Davis oversaw the operation and is thrilled with the "fresh blood" at the Barrington Tops facility.
"This species is extinct on mainland Australia," Ms Davis said.
"They only live in the wild in Tasmania and their numbers are in decline.
"Aussie Ark is a world-leader breeding and re-wilding the species.
"We've worked with the eastern quoll for five years and to date bred over 200 joeys, which is a vital insurance population safeguarding them from complete annihilation."
With the help of Aussie Ark operations manager Dean Reid, Ms Davis worked late into the night to health check each individual before release into their new enclosures. All seven animals were in prime condition and showed no ill effect from their long journey from Tasmania.
"Every year we work with other sanctuaries in this way, introducing new individuals to the Ark's population to ensure the strongest genetic lines," Ms Davis said.
"Huge thanks to the Tasmanian Quoll Conservation Program."
Ms Davis has high hopes the pairings will be successful. In early August staff will conduct pouch checks, which hopefully should reveal pouches full of joeys.
To follow the progress of our Eastern quoll mums and help Aussie Ark with its Eastern quoll breeding and conservation program please head to aussieark.org.au.
Want to be the first in the know about news and events in the Great Lakes? Sign up for a Great Lakes Advocate subscription for unlimited access to articles from nine mastheads, breaking news alerts straight to your inbox plus exclusive subscriber offers and competitions: https://www.greatlakesadvocate.com.au/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.