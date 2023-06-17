Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Aussie Ark's Barrington Tops facility receives Tasmanian quolls

June 18 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Curator Kelly Davis with one of the eastern quolls from Tasmania. Photo supplied.
Curator Kelly Davis with one of the eastern quolls from Tasmania. Photo supplied.

Not-for-profit conservation organisation, Aussie Ark has welcomed seven new eastern quolls into the breeding program at its Barrington Tops facility.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.