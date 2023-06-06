Forster Tuncurry Junior Rugby League Football Club is planning to upgrade training equipment and to help cover the cost of the end of year presentation, after receiving $2000 in the Greater Bank's #GreaterMidNorthCoast Community Funding Program.
The club took out the public vote in the May round of the program, with DeadlyScience and Hallidays Point Pickleball Club each receiving $500 as monthly runners up.
Forster Tuncurry Junior Rugby League Football Club is the only rugby league club the local community and gives girls and boys aged from 5 to 17 the opportunity to play rugby league, both contact and non-contact.
Club sponsorship co-ordinator, Kirrily Cloak, said player participation and retention across all ages was their key focus.
"Our club aims to get more kids involved in rugby league, improve health and social outcomes of participants, provide more opportunities for girls to be involved in the game, and provide a safe training and playing environment," Kirrily said.
"We also work to ensure our coaching staff have the skills and knowledge to share with players so they can reach their personal best, ensure player selection is fair and equitable so everyone gets time on the field and, most importantly, that kids have fun and enjoy playing rugby league," she said.
"We're looking to upgrade some of our training equipment, put some money towards our end of year presentation and potentially upgrade our PA system, so this money from Greater Bank is extremely welcome."
Since launching in November 2020, the #GreaterMidNorthCoast Community Funding Program has given away more than $93,000 to more than 93 local community organisations.
Greater Bank's Mid North Coast regional sales manager, Jennifer Smith, said sport was a terrific outlet for kids of all ages.
"As well as getting them moving and improving their fitness, sport teaches kids about teamwork and resilience which are incredibly important skills for other parts of life," Jennifer said.
"While congratulations must go to Forster Tuncurry Junior Rugby League Football Club on its success, I must make special mention of Hallidays Point Pickleball Club which amassed over 15,000 votes in just three and a half weeks of voting - a fantastic effort from a small community."
Another $3000 on offer in the June round of the #GreaterMidNorthCoast program, with Great Lakes Education Fund, Moorland Public School P&C and Port Pacers Running Club in the running as monthly nominees.
The public can vote at www.greater.com.au/greatermidnorthcoast until 5.00pm, Wednesday, June 28.
