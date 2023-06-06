Great Lakes Advocate
Forster Tuncurry Junior Rugby League Football Club has won the May round of funding grants

June 7 2023 - 7:00am
The Forster Tuncurry Junior Rugby League Football Club's under 15 girls team. Picture supplied.
Forster Tuncurry Junior Rugby League Football Club is planning to upgrade training equipment and to help cover the cost of the end of year presentation, after receiving $2000 in the Greater Bank's #GreaterMidNorthCoast Community Funding Program.

