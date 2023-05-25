Special publication: The Bellingen and Nambucca Shires Visitor Guide

Welcome to the second combined visitor guide to the Bellingen and Nambucca Shires.
The region is packed with natural beauty, delivers once-in-a-lifetime experiences, and culinery delights.
Within these pages, are some ideas to get you inspired and help make the most of your trip.
Nestled on the banks of the Bellinger River sits the town of Bellingen, home to an eclectic mix of artists, farmers, retirees and young families.
The pristine natural beauty which surrounds the town captivates all who cross its path and inspires those who seek adventure. Bellingen is one of three towns to be found in the shire, with Dorrigo perched on the plateau in the west and Urunga on the coast - all three have distinct communities.
From page 18 you can discover the beauty of the Nambucca Shire.
