Hunter emergency department staff rate well in Bureau of Health Information survey

By Damon Cronshaw
May 7 2023 - 7:00am
At John Hunter Hospital emergency department, the ratings were 68 per cent "very good" and 25 per cent "good".
Almost nine in 10 patients rated health professionals in Hunter-New England emergency departments as "good" or "very good", despite the crisis in the NSW health system.

Local News

