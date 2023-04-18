Your never-ending guide to what's happening on the Mid-Coast

See our website for more "THINGS TO DO" plus music and television reviews and more:
Markets Guide
April
The Thursday Produce Market, Taree Park, Thursday, April 20 from 7.30am; Tuncurry Market, John Wright Park, Saturday, April 22 from 8am; Old Bar Community Markets, Old Bar Reserve, Sunday, April 23 from 8am; The Thursday Produce Market, Taree Park, Thursday, April 27 from 7.30am; Nabiac Farmers Market, Nabiac Showground, Saturday, April 29 from 8am; Pacific Palms Market, Pacific Palms Community Centre, Sunday April 30 from 8am.
FIND OUT WHAT'S ON AT MANNING ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE HERE
School holiday activities
April 10- April 21
MidCoast Council has created a kid-friendly guide of fun places to go and things to do and learn. Children can join library staff at one of the many MidCoast Council branches across the LGA who have put together a range of exciting activities. From movie screenings, to art, craft and science workshops, tie-dying, cupcake making and creative writing - there's something for everyone. Check out the holiday guide and book your place at one of our library events here: https://bit.ly/3JGcPv4
FIND OUT WHAT'S ON AT MANNING REGIONAL ART GALLERY HERE
Pottery Workshop
April 14
Join a pottery workshop with Hayley from Wattle Ceramics at Hallidays Point library on Friday, April 14. Ceramicist Hayley Watt will guide you during this two-hour hand-building workshop to create your own unique ceramic piece. Get creative and use your imagination as you create with clay. Each piece will be fired, glazed and returned approximately three weeks after the workshop. Materials are provided and all workshops are free. Presented by the MidCoast ACE (arts, culture, environment) team. Numbers are limited so get in quick to reserve you spot, https://bit.ly/3YPJZPj
Mid-autumn festival
Saturday, April 15
Host, The Farmer's Wife Distillery, The Bucketts Way,Allworth, will celebrate the namesake of its signature Autumn Dry Gin with live music, food, beer, wine and gin cocktails in the great outdoors. Bring picnic chairs and blankets. Visit farmerswifedistillery.com.au
Great Lakes Food Trail
Sunday, April 16
The Great Lakes Food Trail for autumn 2023 will feature hubs at Forster, Wootton, Topi (Bungwahl) and Buladelah. These hubs offer locals and visitors the opportunity to meet and talk to some of our best farmers and producers. Plus you can take home some of the best food, beer and wine our region has to offer. Visit https://www.thegreatlakesfoodtrailnsw.com.au/ for more details.
"Here and There" exhibition
To April 23
Chris Sheehan's former life may have been as a teacher of French and English, but it's a visual language he's using to communicate with in his exhibition, Here and There. Running from March 30 to April 23 at Gloucester Gallery, Here and There is a combination of rural and urban landscapes, reflecting both the artist's home in Belbora as well as his former residence in Sydney.
Shaw and Partners Forster Race Weekend.
April 21-23
Ocean ski racing returns to the the Great Lakes for Shaw and Partners Forster Race Week, a mini-series within the Shaw and Partners the Australian Ocean Racing Series (AORS). The AORS is a national ocean racing series attracting competitors across a number of ocean racing disciplines including ocean skis, surf skis, stand up paddleboards, prone paddleboards and outrigger canoes. For the full program visit oceanpaddler.com/ocean-events/forster-race-week/program-forster-race-week/
Taree and District Eisteddfod
April 19-May 27
Taree Eisteddfod returns to the Manning Entertainment Centre in April for what will be the 56th year for the event. Performances will be conducted from April 19 to May 27 with the grand concert scheduled for Saturday, June 3 from 2pm. Read more here
People and Pets Community Day
April 30
RSPCA NSW Taree support group is hosting a People and Pets community day at Taree pet Barn, 61 Whitbread Street, Taree. For residents the RSPCA is offering free microchipping, giveaways and prizes.
Envirofair and Multicultural Festival
June 10
2BOB Radio's Envirofair and Multicultural Festival is back for 2023 and organisers promise this year's event will be as bright and entertaining as ever. The 29th Envirofair will be held at Taree Park on Saturday, June 10 from 9am - 4pm with a gold coin donation requested upon entry.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.