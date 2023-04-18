Your never-ending guide to what's happening on the Mid-Coast

MidCoast Council has created a kid-friendly guide of fun places to go and things to do and learn. Children can join library staff at one of the many MidCoast Council branches across the LGA who have put together a range of exciting activities. From movie screenings, to art, craft and science workshops, tie-dying, cupcake making and creative writing - there's something for everyone. Check out the holiday guide and book your place at one of our library events here: https://bit.ly/3JGcPv4