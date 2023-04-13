Services Australia mobile service centre, Golden Wattle, will be travelling through the Mid-Coast region in the coming weeks, offering locals easy access to Centrelink, Medicare and Department of Veterans' Affairs services.
Mobile service centres are 20 tonne trucks operated by staff from Services Australia, providing regional and rural Australians with friendly face-to-face service and tailored support.
Staff on board this trip can help with Centrelink claims, Medicare registrations, and accessing online services.
Information about Department of Veterans' Affairs programs and support services will also be available.
Golden Wattle will be visiting the following locations:
Gloucester on Monday, April 24 near Billabong Park, Denison Street (10.30am-4pm)
Bulahdelah on Wednesday. April 26 near Wade Park, Crawford Street (10am-4pm)
Stroud on Thursday, April 27 near the swimming pool, Cowper Street (9.30am-3pm)
