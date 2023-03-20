Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Rugby clubhouse a monument to Stephen Bromhead's drive and vision

By Phil Wilkins
Updated March 20 2023 - 1:13pm, first published 12:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Bromhead played a major role in Forster Tuncurry Rugby Club's revival in 2004. He also served as the club's president. Photo Mid North Coast Rugby Union.

AFTER Stephen Bromhead's youthful rugby days ended through injury, he helped the Forster Tuncurry Dolphins reform in 2004, becoming their club president following the passing of their inaugural president, Bruce Greensill, the dual Auckland and Sydney (Eastwood club) representative flanker.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.