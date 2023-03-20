Rugby clubhouse a monument to Stephen Bromhead's drive and vision

AFTER Stephen Bromhead's youthful rugby days ended through injury, he helped the Forster Tuncurry Dolphins reform in 2004, becoming their club president following the passing of their inaugural president, Bruce Greensill, the dual Auckland and Sydney (Eastwood club) representative flanker.
It was due to Brommie's enormous drive and vision that his lasting monument stands to this day at Barclay Field, in the form of the Dolphins' splendid clubhouse.
Only a man with Bromhead's sense of purpose could have gained the financial support and sustained the physical effort to complete the project.
Rarely did he miss a morning to roll up his sleeves and put in a hard day's labour to see the dream of the clubhouse become a reality.
During the time as Bromhead prepared to enter politics, he spoke of his ambitions. Asked what he wished to achieve, he observed with a smile: "Never think small. I don't want to lead only the Nationals. I want to lead the coalition."
Stephen's political ambitions never transpired after he became the local National Party representative in the Great Lakes, but undoubtedly lingering poor health was the prime factor in disrupting his ultimate long-term plans.
It was some source of consolation that he saw the Dolphins win seven Lower Mid North Coast rugby premierships during his time with the club, the last possibly their greatest year in 2019 when the team remained undefeated.
