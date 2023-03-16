He was a keen rugby player, joining the Old Bar Clams soon after arriving in Taree. After retiring as a player, he became involved in administration as president of the Clams, the Mid North Coast Zone and later the Forster Tuncurry Dolphins Rugby Club. Mr Bromhead helped lead the push for the formation of the Lower North Coast competition that kicked off in 2008. He was president of the NSW Parliamentary Friends of Rugby Union Group.